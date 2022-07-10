Hyve One Day Volume Reaches $130,960.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $130,960.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00134071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

