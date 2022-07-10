Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Lessened by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.03 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.64.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

