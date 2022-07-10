Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec cut shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Impala Platinum in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

