Industrial Alliance Securities Initiates Coverage on Moneta Gold (TSE:ME)

Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 195.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moneta Gold from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of ME traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 78,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. Moneta Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.97. The firm has a market cap of C$151.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Moneta Gold ( TSE:ME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

