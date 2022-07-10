Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4887 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Industrias Bachoco has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrias Bachoco to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $41.97 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

