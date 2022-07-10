Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519,721 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for 2.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Infosys worth $74,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,835,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

