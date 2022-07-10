Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, June 20th.

NYSE IDN opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

