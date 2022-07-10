Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.4% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

ICE stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $118.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

