International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 175.46 ($2.12).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 110.12 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.84 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

