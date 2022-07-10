Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

