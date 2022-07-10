Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

