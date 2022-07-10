Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Reduced by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,193 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 424,273 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

