iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is ARGI Investment Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 1.60% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $157,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,762,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,348,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,632,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,072,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,007,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.