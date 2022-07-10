iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56.

