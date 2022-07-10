iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $31,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

