iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Increased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 0.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.