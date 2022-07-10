iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000.

BATS EFV opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

