iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

