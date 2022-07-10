iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $250,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

