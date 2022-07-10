iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

