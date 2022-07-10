ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITVPF. Berenberg Bank lowered ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 192 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $0.76 on Friday. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

