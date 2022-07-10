Jarvis+ (JAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $156,264.00

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $203,683.55 and approximately $156,264.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,058.12 or 0.99990009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

