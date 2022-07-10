Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€700.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($625.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €565.00 ($588.54) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($656.25) price objective on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($979.17) price objective on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get ASML alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.