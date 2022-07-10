Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.53. The stock had a trading volume of 670,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,128. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.11.

