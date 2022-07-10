Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,949 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

OHI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.