Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $997,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

GILD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. 4,162,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.