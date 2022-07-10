Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 115,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

TIPX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,646. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

