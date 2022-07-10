Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,153,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,589,204. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.