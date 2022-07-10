Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 1.6% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. 1,979,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

