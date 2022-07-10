Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Clorox by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.36. 1,507,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

