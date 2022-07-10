Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,287. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

