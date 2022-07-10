JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,850 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($24.76) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.63) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.12)) on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.82).

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,043.50 ($24.75) on Thursday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £150.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

