JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 690

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 690 ($8.36) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Investec downgraded Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.14.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.