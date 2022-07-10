JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 690

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 690 ($8.36) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 540 ($6.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Investec downgraded Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.14.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

