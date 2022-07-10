JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RKT. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($90.34) to GBX 7,700 ($93.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($112.62) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,685.71 ($93.07).

RKT stock opened at GBX 6,246 ($75.64) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,534 ($79.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £44.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,388.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,206.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,106.62.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($75.25), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($580,389.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

