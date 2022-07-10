Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

KHOTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

