KARMA Achieves Market Cap of $3.57 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 8% against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00117102 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056331 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009627 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

