Keel Point LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

