Keel Point LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

