Keel Point LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC owned 0.69% of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBD opened at $23.46 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.