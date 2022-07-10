Keel Point LLC Purchases 15,026 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,941,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after buying an additional 903,418 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

