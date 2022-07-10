Keel Point LLC Purchases 69,846 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 200,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 83,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.