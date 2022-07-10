Keel Point LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

