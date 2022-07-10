Keel Point LLC Sells 15,474 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

