Keel Point LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,343,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 426,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.