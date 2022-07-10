Key Financial Inc Acquires 6,900 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 182.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,907,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

