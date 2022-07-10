Key Financial Inc Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $54.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

