Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

