Key Financial Inc Has $260,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.