Key Financial Inc Has $738,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Key Financial Inc lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

