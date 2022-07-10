Key Financial Inc Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.